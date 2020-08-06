The Tonight Show: Jamie Foxx Reveals How He Motivated Kobe Bryant To Get His Fifth NBA Championship Ring [Video]

Jamie Foxx stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night to talk to hot Jimmy Fallon about everything going on in his personal and professional life as of right now.

During their conversation, it should go without saying at this point that the pair inevitably talks about how everything has been going in quarantine. While Jimmy did make his way back to the studio at Rockefeller Center following months of recording shows at his house, he’s still conducting interviews via video chat. From the comfort of his own home, Jamie Foxx uses this time to talk about everything that’s been going on with him as he quarantines at home with his family to stay safe during the current pandemic.

Throughout their conversation, Jamie talks about his decision to wake his entire family up at 4 a.m. to find out who stole his cookies, he explains why he has dubbed himself the “Black Forrest Gump” and he even reveals how he motivated Kobe Bryant to get his fifth NBA championship ring. Jamie Foxx also recounts the legendary parties he used to throw at his house back in the day. Celebs like Diddy, Missy Elliott and even big time movie director Michael Bay were in attendance.

If you wanna hear more about any of the stories mentioned above, check out Jamie Foxx’s full interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon down below:

Be on the look out too. Jamie Foxx is also set to star in a new film called Project Power which is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 14th.