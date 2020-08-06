Get Your Snacks Ready: Janelle Monáe Horror Thriller “Antebellum” Coming To Home Theaters In September

Lionsgate announced today that highly anticipated psychological thriller “Antebellum” starring Janelle Monáe will premiere as a Premium On-Demand release on all platforms on September 18.

This marks the second major release this week pushed into home theaters as the film industry continues to spiral into uncertainly amid the COVID saga.

With audience demand for content at an all-time high, Lionsgate took the unprecedented leap to potentially reach as wide an audience as possible, as soon as possible.

“While the theatrical experience will always be the heart of our business, we are thrilled that we are able to seize the opportunity to match Gerard and Chris’s urgent and immediate film with a release strategy befitting this moment of extraordinary change,” said Joe Drake, Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. .

“Gerard and Chris are storytellers whose work beats with authenticity – not only will this film entertain and thrill audiences worldwide, but spark a discussion about our current world.”

“Antebellum” writers/directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (best known for their pioneering advertising work engaged in the fight for social justice) supported the studio’s decision:

“While we designed “Antebellum” to be consumed as a communal experience in the theater, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture.

In “Antebellum,” successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

The film stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Tongayi Chirisa.