You Can’t Be Serious: Nicki Minaj Fans Are FURIOUS Megan Thee Stallion Is Doing A Song With Cardi B…SMH

Why can’t we just let all these women be great? SMH. As you know by now, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are about to drop a song together on Friday. This was a cause for most of the music fans across the internet to rejoice and prepare their knees for all of the twerking that will be going on when the song drops. Megan Thee Stallion has secured features with Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and now Cardi. This should be a glorious moment of rejoicing!

Hold the phone. There’s one problem. As you also know, Nicki and Cardi B had a big fight back in 2018, where Cardi charged at Nicki after a New York fashion week party. The rapper was seen yelling at Nicki while throwing a shoe and being restrained. Later, in an Interview with W Magazine, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that tensions had sparked due to Nicki liking, and then apparently unliking a tweet that made hateful comments regarding her parenting skills. Cardi told W:

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi B said. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going. I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi went on. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-a$$ f***ing mom.”

Nicki then went on her Beat’s 1 “Queen Radio” show to take a jab at Cardi and had this to say:

“You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny…Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Fast forward to 2020, and it looks like the feud has never really cooled off, though they haven’t sent direct shots at one another in a while.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion is in the middle of their longtime drama, it seems. Remember, last year, Meg did a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on their anthem “Hot Girl Summer.” Now that Meg is doing a song with Nicki’s sworn rival Cardi, some of the Barbz appear to be furious on Twitter. What do YOU think? Is Megan choosing sides?

so lemme get this straight… yall are so mad at meg for collabing with cardi that ur saying ur glad she got shot? if this cardi & meg collab got u that mad u clearly need help. something isnt right in ur head. this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/o8gEYoDvXX — 𝓈𝓊𝑔𝒶𝓇𝒷𝑜𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓇👱🏻‍♀️ (@chilethemelanin) August 4, 2020

