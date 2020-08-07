Where’s Meek Mill? Unwed Mom Milan Harris Bucks At Belittling ‘Baby Mama’ Shade, ’Don’t Ever Discredit Me Again!’

Meek Mill’s “babymama” let the chopper off on an internet troll for taking shots at her for being a single mother. Previously, Milan Harris, a fashion designer and entrepreneur said she wouldn’t dabble in internet gossip as it pertained to her life, but the protective mother could not help herself with this read:

“The only thing I am is a babymama? Hmmm check my credentials sweetie!! And once you do, don’t ever discredit me again. And even if I was just a babymama what’s sad about that? Do you say it’s sad that your mom ,aunts and cousins are babymamas? Then why tf do you feel its ok to say it about me.”

Welp! Milan continues:

“Ya’ll tripping and letting this internet sh*t program y’all. Next time you at your family reunion tell whichever family members that have babies and not married that that’s sad. Keep the same energy for your family sis.”

Interestingly, even though Meek and Milan are not a couple, the rapper publicly claims he’d still ride for her if sh*t hit the fan. Meek announced their split back in late July claiming that the couple came to an understanding that their relationship just wasn’t meant to be, but he assured fans that they would still remain friends.

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding,” the rapper wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon (July 26).

The photo has since been deleted from the gram, but in the caption he added:

“no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong.”

We wonder if he saw the comment that had her turned up…

What do YOU think about Milan clapping back at internet trolls worried about her marital status?