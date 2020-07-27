Meek Mill Is Getting DRAGGED For Announcing Split From Mother Of His Child Milan

Meek Mill has been all over the news for the past few days and, as usual, it’s little to do with his music (which is always fire, but you know that). Just last week he was under fire when Kanye West accused him of having an entanglement with one Kim Kardashian. Meek commented that it was “all cap” as the kids say and things went away.

Then when it was announced that Nicki Minaj was pregnant with husbands Kenneth Petty’s child, all eyes were on Meek to either see how he would respond or make fun of him for letting her get away to have her own family.

Meek, of course, has had his own bae, Milan, who had their child a few months ago. Meek has been mostly mum on their relationship, but when they broke up he had this message:

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek-”

Meek did all that just to make Milano a single mother. Trash. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 26, 2020

The internet is very quick to notice that Meek kept their relationship pretty low key but was big loud abut their breakup.

He’s getting dragged to hell for this. Hit the flip to see it all…