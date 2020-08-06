Producer Who Has Worked With Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, And More Is Facing 15 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Detail –a Grammy-winning music producer who has produced hits for Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, and more big names–is facing multiple sexual assault and felony assault charges.

According to reports from Page Six, the 41-year-old, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested on Wednesday on 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault for alleged attacks between 2010 and 2018. Detectives from the agency’s Special Victims Bureau submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in January, according to department officials. Fisher was later charged on July 31. A felony arrest warrant with a bail of $6,290,000 was then issued for his arrest.

Additional details on the accusations were not provided on Wednesday, but investigators do believe there may be more victims out there “based on the nature of the allegations.” But Fisher’s attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, said he had not spoken with his client hours after he was taken into custody.

“I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” Bledstein said in an email to the Associated Press.

According to reports from The Associated Press back in September, a model and aspiring singer who alleged in a lawsuit that Fisher raped and abused her was awarded $15 million by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Fisher has also been accused of being sexually aggressive toward two former assistants, including one who claims she was forcefully held against her will as the producer masturbated along with demanding she pose for nude photos and videos.

Fisher has denied the allegations in both lawsuits.