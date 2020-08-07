‘I Felt Very Betrayed By All My Friends’: Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On How The Shooting Has Affected Her

Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans more insight into how her recent hardships have impacted her.

On Thursday night, Cardi B and Megan went live on Youtube before the premiere of their internet-breaking new music video, “WAP.” Since she was all dressed up with nowhere to go after the visual dropped, Meg took to her Instagram account to continue the live festivities with her fans.

Using Instagram’s Q&A feature, one fan asked Thee Stallion “what did you feel after getting shot?” which led to the rapper giving a real answer about how this whole ordeal has affected not only her, but the people around her.

“I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking s**t about this,” Meg said. “I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But s**t was crazy and I feel like some people think that it’s funny and some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people are saying that to get to me.”

The Houston hottie went on to add that she’s “not ashamed” of who she is or what she’s been through, also clarifying that she’s also not afraid of saying anything about the incident.

“It’s not fun, b***h,” she continued. “I don’t understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y’all need to know about me is I’m not a person who is able to be down for a long time … I don’t like to be victimized. I don’t like to feel like ‘Oh my god, Megan, something’s wrong.’ I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy.”

Check out Megan’s Instagram live for yourself down below to see how she answers even more questions from fans:

https://youtu.be/UM-yxc-f5ic