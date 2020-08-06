Megan Thee Stallion Named Global Ambassador For Revlon, Offers Update On Her Recovery ‘Bad Things Don’t Last’

A Houston hottie is ticking off another amazing accomplishment. Megan Thee Resilient is making her way back onto the scene after that shooting and making major moves. The hot girl who’s releasing her single “Wap” with Cardi B this Friday can add another title to her resume; GLOBAL AMBASSADOR FOR REVLON.

Revlon announced today that the rapper’s been named the newest Global Brand Ambassador joining the pantheon of famous ambassadors of past and present including Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro.

Naturally, Meg couldn’t be happier.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said Megan. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Similarly, Revlon’s Global Brand President Sylvia Galfo said she’s ecstatic to have the hot girl on board.

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Galfo. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

For her official campaign photo, Megan did her own makeup using all Revlon including the Revlon ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick.

Meg’s big beauty news comes after she was already named the face of the Savage x Fenty Summer 2020 Campaign and after she landed her first fashion campaign for Coach.

This girl’s truly on fire and it’s nice to see her shine, no matter the circumstances.

Not only is Meg celebrating her new deal with Revlon, but she’s also covering VARIETY’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue and speaking on a number of things including her recovery, her friendship with Beyoncé, and her family.

Hit the flip.