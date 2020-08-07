W.Aht.P: The Entire Internet Wants Kylie Jenner REMOVED From Cardi B And Meg’s Video IMMEDIATELY

You already know by know: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion cracked the internet in half when they starred together in the brand new video for the song “WAP.” The song and visuals gave us everything: glorious cakes, choreography, looks, nasty a$$ lyrics, vibes and gloriousness. The entire video was a mood. There was one problem here: a ten-second cameo by one Kylie Jenner.

Now we know that Meg and Kylie were friends at the time of the video shoot, especially since we knew Meg partied with Kylie a couple of weeks ago. We also know that since then Megan got shot while attending a party at Kylie’s and the internet has accused Kylie of not showing support the whole time. We don’t know the specifics but that speculation is in the air.

Even if that weren’t the case, the internet wanted NO parts of a Kylie Jenner cameo because there was no place for Kolonizers to be in the mix on such Black a$$ excellence. Can we please have SOMEthing without them digging their Klaws in our mess? SIGH.

The internet is still loving the video while wanting Kylie to get the hell up out of here.

whoever suggested to give Kylie more time than Mulatto on WAP, trust, you will be dealt with pic.twitter.com/M1up6IvRf9 — jessica (@Its_Jessiccaa) August 7, 2020

