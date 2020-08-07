Common Talks Enjoying Quarantine With His Boo Tiffany Haddish, “I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life” [Video]

Rapper Common appear on ‘The Kelly and Ryan’ show this week and had the chance to talk a little about his romance with Tiffany Haddish. The actress has already dished a little on what it’s like to be quarantined up with Common but this is the first time we know of that Common has opened up about their alone time together.

In conversation with guest host Elaine Welterworth, the rapper was asked directly about Tiffany and he had nothing but nice things to about her vibrant personality.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a Queen and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her and am grateful to have her in my life so, yeah. I’m happy.”

Hit play to hear it.

Previously, Tiffany dished on Common being super impressed with her new hair cut and said she loved her some him.

“He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it. And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head. I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back,” she said. “It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him.”’”

So sweet!