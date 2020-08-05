Coupled Up: Tiffany Haddish Says She LOVES Common And Reveals His Reaction To Her Beautiful Bald-y

Tiffany Haddish dished a little bit about her feelings for rapper Common, confirming with Steve-o that she LOVES the “Be” rapper and that they’re really ‘doing it’ and it’s not a publicity stunt. The comedic actress appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast and spoke rather candidly about how their romance started and how he reacted to her new hair cut.

“He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it. And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.’”

Steve-o asked Tiffany if she and Common are in a real deal relationship or if it was a PR stunt and she said they’re really “doing it”, referring to sex.

“Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now,” she said. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

Tiffany and Common met on set of her movie “The Kitchen” where Common ironically plays her love interest. But things didn’t pop off right after they practiced their on screen kisses she says, they were really friends first and things started to get heated since then.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she shared. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back,” she said. “It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

