Azealia Banks Fans Flood Her With Positivity After Alarming Messages ‘My Soul Is Tired—I’m Ready To Go’

Azealia Banks is trending on social media after the “212” rapper expressed some seemingly suicidal thoughts.

On Saturday, the rapper excitedly shared with fans footage of her unpacking furniture in her new home including her “infamous red coach” that she sits on while writing music.

“Things are starting to just settle down, and I’m starting to settle in,” said Azealia. “I feel really good, really good today. Took the dogs for a walk…”

Something apparently changed later that day however because she posted a series of ALARMING messages on her InstaStory that many are likening to suicidal ideation.

“Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than [it’s] worth,” wrote Azealia. “I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

She then added that her soul is “tired” and told fans that she’d been releasing a final film before her departure.

“I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy…… I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. My soul is tired. I’m ready to go. I will try my best to finish the projects I promised beforehand. With whatever strength is left.”

this is sad, actually. i mean one of the most talented artist in our generation, azealia banks deserve better. pic.twitter.com/cK6MlkWl9p — fernando. (@fernandokills_) August 9, 2020

She also added in a series of black Instastories where she vocalized her desire to have “voluntary euthanasia” to end her life.

“I’m just gonna try to push through these next couple months,” said Azealia while slurring her words. “I’m trying to give y’all Fantasea II and then I’m gonna look for voluntary euthanasia options. I don’t have any more defense. I don’t deserve to be down here being ridiculed and having my ideas stolen,” she added noting that she’s “some b**** people continue to make fun of.” “Please, please don’t get in my DMs, don’t send me messages. I’ve been in trouble for a long time, I’ve been asking for help for a long time. Don’t respond to me when I’m ready to go. I’m really just ready to go. I need to go. I gotta get outta here.”

Fans are now flooding her with positivity via the #WeLoveYouAzealia hashtag.

she is an absolute icon and deserves so much more then what she was given #WeloveyouAzealia

pic.twitter.com/RyGVJlA6cH — gaf (@bopsinschmidt) August 9, 2020

can we get #weloveyouazealia trending to show our support for Azealia plzzzz pic.twitter.com/CPLMWZy93s — Emotional Machine (@1ofthediamonds) August 9, 2020

Others are also asking people to give her the same grace that they’ve given Kanye West, who admittedly suffers from bipolar disorder.

the way azealia banks and kanye have the exact same type of bipolar but only one of them is afforded empathy for their erratic behavior … i don’t agree with a lot of the Shit she says but that’s the epitome of blatant misogynoir — @・ꈊ・@ 🧫 (@edibleteeth) August 9, 2020

The same grace y’all give to Kanye… Extend that same grace to Azealia, too. https://t.co/JIOfeg1osv — Sydney Noel (@sydneynoels) August 9, 2020

Back in 2016 Azealia posted on Facebook about her mental health struggles;

“When you’ve been trying to engage the public with music and share with via music them your personal struggles with mental illness but they just refuse to pay attention. Instead, they joke and prod at you and say you need a doctor yet have no idea about the type of uncontrollable chaos that goes on inside your head.”

Sending positive thoughts and healing Azealia Banks’ way.