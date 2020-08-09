Celebrity Seeds: Rhythmic Riley & Ryan Curry Exude ‘Black Is King’ Princess Preciousness From Back Of Pickup Truck

This Saturday was a spirited one for Stephen and Ayesha Curry‘s kiddos! Daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan 5, posed for a fierce photo seated in the flatbed of a pickup truck. Mom Ayesha Curry shared the snapshot on Instagram, captioning the picture, “MOOD Ishi’s daughters.”

Ryan sat at the edge of the flatbed with her legs crossed, while Riley squatted like a cool kid. Both girls wore sunglasses.

In a second post Ayesha shared, Riley showed off her dance moves to Beyoncé’s song “Already,” while Ryan sang along and grooved while remaining seated.

“A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are LOVING Black is King,” Ayesha captioned the post.

First of all, Riley has got the choreography down way better than we do! Second of all, these girls have mastered the art of mixing prints!

Both girls celebrated birthdays last month. Ayesha Curry recently shared that she decided to name her magazine Sweet July, in part because of her children being born in July.

Riley hasn’t shied away from the spotlight a bit since winning over audiences during one of her dad’s post game press conferences.

Ryan is equally adorable, we can’t get enough of her smile.

Has your household been loving ‘Black Is King’ as much as the Currys?