Azealia Banks Offers Update After Alarming Messages ‘Support Me When I’m Up’

Azealia Banks is offering an update to fans after she sent out a series of alarming messages over the weekend.

As previously reported fans were shocked when the Fantasea rapper posted some thoughts of suicidal ideation to her InstaStory.

“Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than [it’s] worth,” wrote Azealia. “I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.” “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy…… I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. My soul is tired. I’m ready to go. I will try my best to finish the projects I promised beforehand. With whatever strength is left.”

She then added in audio messages that she’s looking into voluntary euthanasia.

Now however Azealia seems to be faring better and she sent out an update to her fans.

“I’m fine, better than I was before,” said the 29-year-old. She later ranted on another post; “What is this obsession u b****es have with my despair?”

Azealia also chastised people for supporting her “when she’s down” instead of supporting her when she’s in better spirits…

“Don’t express concern for me when I’m down. When I’m down that’s because I’m down. Support me when I’m up, y’all wanna have these convos about black women mental health and s***. Support me when I’m up, b****. Don’t just give me support when I’m crying and down in the dumps after y’all done ridiculed me and made fun of me all year. Don’t support me when I’m down cause that’s kind of where y’all put me. Support me when I’m up, putting new music out.”

and added that people contacted her manager to “pretend” to care when really they were just looking for a story to write According to Azealia people should just continue to “ignore” her.

“You know, you’re reaching out to management and all that other s*** under the guise of concern but really it’s just a story grab b**** – get the f*** out of here! Like even if I do decide to f***ing kill myself, OK, treat it like how you treat everything else Azealia Banks … ignore, it ignore it, ignore it.”

If you or anyone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text ‘STRENGTH’ to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.