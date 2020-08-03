Big Chop Chronicles: Azealia Banks Shaves Her Head Clean BALD To Shed “Stress” [Video]

Azealia Banks was wanting to rid herself of stress and press reset so she had a “Britney Spears moment”, she says. The rapper shaved her head bald and recorded it all on her phone. Azealia shared clips of her shaving her hair off in her Insta-stories on IG, narrating the entire ordeal.

All this stress energy and breakup energy… I’m about to have my Britney Spears moment. I feel like Britney, b***h on some 2007 s**t, I’m gonna shave my head b***h, just to feel fresh again.’

With clippers in hand, the 29-year-old went ham on her follicles, chopping them off section by section. As the hair came off, the “212” rapper revealed scars from relaxers on her scalp but she wasn’t worried, just excited about her new look.

Oh my god b****** i feel so f****** fresh and free. You see this scalp burn from f****** relaxing my hair? No b**** i’m just gonna be bald underneath these wigs until the end of coronavirus and then imma just f****** grow my hair back in. But yeah b**** I feel free… I feel like years of karma and years of energy just came off. Like Whew that was cleansing b****.

Afterward, Azealia had her first shower as a baldie.

“I just took my first baldie shower and I’m sitting here thinking that was the most rejuvenating thing I’ve ever felt in my life,” Banks said. “I’m about to be bald for f**** ever. That was the best shower I’ve ever taken in my f***** life.”

Her sentiments on showering as a baldie echo the words of Tiffany Haddish who also recently cut her hair and said, “It’s bringing her closer to God’s kisses” when water hits her scalp.

Interesting! Hollywood Unlocked shared clips from Azealia’s IG story below.

Hit play to see it.