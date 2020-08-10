Angela Simmons Looks Boxer Boo’d Up With Daniel Jacobs, His Baby Mama Tries To TKO Romance Rumors With This SHADY Message

Angela Simmons posted up a photo with a mystery man on her IG page and it didn’t take long for fans to find her boxer famous boo, and neither did his baby mama — messy!

Rumors are swirling about Angela Simmons dating former 2x middle weight champion boxer Daniel Jacobs. The reality star shared a photo of herself and Jacobs all dolled up with him holding her hands as he was admiring her from head-to-toe. The photo get a lot of attention from fans in the comments asking Simmons if she was trying to announce something…

Do they look coupled up to you? The wedding photos and cute selfies of them together gives us reason to believe that they are.

Jacobs posted his own coupled up photo with Simmons, showing off their “wedding vibes” together. He’s all smiles with his date.

The alleged romance appears to be the first relationship that Angela has had since the tragic death of her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson, who died in a fatal shooting back in November of 2018. Prior to this, Angela’s path to love hasn’t been easy. In February of this year, the reality TV star opened up to ET Live about her experiences with domestic violence and raising her 3-year-old son as a single mom.

So we’re happy to finally see that the Growing up Hip Hop celeb is finally finding happiness and love.

Fans might think that Angela Simmons and Daniel Jacobs are a match — but his baby mama is calling them frauds. Hit the flip to see why.