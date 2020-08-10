Are You Here For It?! Alamo Drafthouse Is Launching A Program To Let Customers Rent Out Their Own Private Movie Theaters

According to reports from Variety, Alamo Drafthouse launched a new program allowing you to rent out your own private theater and invite up to 30 of your friends and family.

“Your Own Private Alamo” is an experience that will set you back $150, but for moviegoers yearning to get back to that classic theater viewing experience, the price just might be worth it. In addition to the $150 rental fee, there’s also a minimum food purchase requirement of $150, which means the more guests you bring with you, the less each person will have to pay for concessions. According to some simple math, the cost of renting the theater and getting food would only cost $10 per person (way less than a normal movie theater) if you happen to have 29 friends/willing participants

While this offer is currently only available in Austin and Denver, if this thing takes off, other theaters are sure to start implementing the same kind of plan.

The Alamo Drafthouse will reportedly leave the use of face coverings up to their guests, unless there is a local or state mandate in effect. The guests can also dictate the policy on talking and phone use during the film.

Keep in mind, the COVID-19 virus has now surpassed 5 million cases in the U.S. Do YOU think this is a smart move?