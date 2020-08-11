And Away We Go: Joe Biden Announces That Senator Kamala Harris Will Be His Vice President Running Mate

Welp. The wait is over. Kamala Harris will be alongside Joe Biden as his Vice Presidential running mate. The first African-American woman ever chosen for the big ticket.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

For months now, Black women have been campaigning for Biden to pick a Black woman as his VP, their wishes have been granted.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris was widely panned as a presidential candidate largely because of her history as a prosecutor. The “Kamala is a cop” mantra was one of the most trending topics at almost each debate. To contrast, many people have been fans of the senator because of the way she handles witnesses during senate trials. In some ways, her professional past will make her one of the strongest foes that the Trump/Pence campaign has had to reckon with. Hell, she stabbed Joe Biden with a rusty shiv at the now-infamous debate where she challenged him on the issue of bussing.

Both Senator Harris’ daughter and sister are thrilled at the news.

Excited and proud. #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 LET’S DO THIS. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

That day when a little girl from Oaktown became the first black woman to be a major-party vice-presidential nominee…😭 So incredibly proud of you, sis!

❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/sm4ctGCNPU — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 11, 2020

And the tweeters, well, the tweeters are a-tweetin’.

Biden picks Kamala Harris. The TL is about to be a toxic dump. — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) August 11, 2020

Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/sirQJHvc8k — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 11, 2020

Yassss Senator Kamala Harris is the VP…lemme perfect my voting stroll pic.twitter.com/0CPzz2euGm — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) August 11, 2020

From the Hilltop to Capitol Hill, congratulations to our alumna, Senator @KamalaHarris, The democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/qe4T1j2kbk — Howard University (@HowardU) August 11, 2020

What say you? Are you happy? Mad? Indifferent? Who did you want Biden to choose?