“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Toni Goes OFF On Kurupt [VIDEO]

Rapper Kurupt’s long-suffering girlfriend Toni finally reaches her breaking point on the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

In this exclusive clip, the troubled couple are in the middle of an exercise where they use puppets to communicate to one another when Toni says she’s had enough of Kurupt’s crap. What really sets her off is that her lover – who has struggled with alcoholism throughout the season – laughs in her face when she tries to express her feelings or talk about anything serious in their relationship.

But when Kurupt dismisses Toni’s concerns about his drinking and womanizing in front of the group, he’s gone too far and a tearful Toni threatens him and later has to be restrained.

Tensions have been rising between these two for a long time. Back in July, the couple were faced the task of doing a similar boot camp game where they had to act out their feelings towards one another. Toni expressed major frustration even then to viewers, that she felt like their relationship was one sided. We could see why she feels that way because throughout the show, the rapper has definitely made her feel as if it’s Kurupt’s way or the highway.

Do you think they’ll finally call it quits?

Peep the episode description:

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “TALK DIRTY TO” – Airs Thursday, August 13 at 9/8C

The Boot Campers spill their shocking sex secrets & flip the house upside down. Dr. Ish makes a decision that stuns the couples. Kurupt’s behavior pushes Toni to a breaking point. A trip to the hospital results in a devastating discovery. (238)

“Marriage Boot Camp” airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.