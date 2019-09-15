Gots To Do Better: Kurupt Relapses While Filming “Marriage Bootcamp” And Ends Up Hospitalized

Kurupt Relapses While Filming “Marriage Bootcamp” Ends Up Hospitalized

Kurupt has long been in a battle with alcoholism and trying to overcome that demon. Recently, he was doing better and walking a straight line, even getting cast for the upcoming season of WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp with his estranged wife, Jovan “Tookie” Brown.

Apparently, the producers paid no attention to the details of his life or struggles whatsoever, and things in the house didn’t end up going as planned.

According to reports from TMZ, the production and show team had the Bootcamp house stocked with every alcoholic drink imaginable. That’s when sources report the house was having a nightly turn up and Kurupt said screw it and decided to join in. While everyone else was drinking in moderation, Kurupt downed everything he could. That’s when things when downhill, according to reports.



Sources close to production tell TMZ … Kurupt turned up with the rest of the cast inside the ‘MBC’ house, and the rapper drank so much he ended up needing medical treatment. We’re told Kurupt missed 2 days of filming while he was hospitalized from his boozy night.

With money on the line and product deadlines approaching, as the house is rented and crew has to be paid, the higher-ups involved on the show decided to remove all alcohol from the house and the show altogether. This is sure to have some sort of impact on the vibe between the stars in the house, but it’s clearly for the best. Just imagine trying to save your marriage and being forced to talk about uncomfortable situations every day while not being able to have one drink to let off some steam. Probably sounds like for some couples, but not the same hell as someone who’s battling alcoholism.

Just last year, his wife expressed disappointment with Kurupt during their super messy public feud and rumored divorce. We wish Kurupt the best and are glad to see he’s out the hospital and back on the job to get his wifey back!