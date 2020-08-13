Living Lavish: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Dropped $14 Million On A Mansion In Montecito

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made the move to Montecito, a neighborhood in California that is already home to big celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.According to reports from TMZ, real estate and other sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the publication that the couple has settled down in a $14,650,000 estate.The 18,000-square-foot home has 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which all sits on 5 acres of land. There’s also a guest house for in-laws, which Meghan’s mom has reportedly already been to. The house features include a beautiful pool, expansive lawns and lots and lots of what they have been after this whole time: privacy. The house is located behind multiple gates and is luckily very secure.
Their need for privacy comes after a long history of being intruded on, which includes a recent incident in Los Angeles. Harry and Meghan are suing a photography agency for allegedly snapping photos of Archie in the backyard of Tyler Perry’s mansion, where they were staying when they first got to the states.Luckily for the couple, it’s going to be a lot harder for paparazzi to do anything like that at their new digs in Montecito.
While there were reports that Meghan and Adele were getting close and working out together since they were neighbors in Beverly Hills, the former Royals have a whole list of celebs they can get closer to during their new chapter in Montecito. The city is about an hour and a half outside of Los Angeles and is home to celebrities like Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Rob Lowe, Dick Wolf, Patrick Stewart, Scooter Braun and many more.Hopefully this move means the couple can finally get the privacy they deserve while at home with baby Archie.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.