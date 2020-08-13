Living Lavish: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Dropped $14 Million On A Mansion In Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made the move to andrecently made the move to Montecito , a neighborhood in California that is already home to big celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

According to reports from TMZ , real estate and other sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the publication that the couple has settled down in a $14,650,000 estate.The 18,000-square-foot home has 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which all sits on 5 acres of land. There’s also a guest house for in-laws, which Meghan’s mom has reportedly already been to. The house features include a beautiful pool, expansive lawns and lots and lots of what they have been after this whole time: privacy. The house is located behind multiple gates and is luckily very secure.