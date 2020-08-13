Jordyn Woods Steps Out With $100 Million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns (AGAIN), Reignites Dating Rumors

The whispers about baddie-of-the-moment Jordyn Woods and bank-breaking hooper Karl-Anthony Towns‘ potential baeship continue to grow louder and louder after the two were spotted having dinner in Calabasas while giving off strong “we go together but don’t want everyone in our business” energy.

The $100 million Minnesota Timberwolves star appeared to enjoy his time with Jordyn (because of course he did–she’s jordyn Woods) who spent the weekend shattering the internet with her world-stopping thirst trap/massage video that sent seas of thirsties into a TIZZY.

This latest link-up comes a month after the “friends” were spotted at Nobu Malibu in the latest development of their “friendly” canoodleship that we’re pretty sure will be official soon.

Prior to their July outing, Jordyn was entangled in a messy “scandal” with Tristan Thompson that fueled relentless Kardashian mistreatment and ended her BFFship with Kylie.

To this day, Jordyn denies anything happened between the two except for a kiss initiated by Tristan who hops between Khloe and any other woman he can find who isn’t Khloe.

Unfortunately for Karl-Anthony, Jordyn said he’s “like a brother” to her but that hasn’t stopped fans (and everyone else) from speculating over the couple

Do you really think they’re ‘just friends’ or something more? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the hilarious chitter-chatter on the flip.