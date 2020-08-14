F**k Donald Trump: Kamala Harris’ Citizenship Questioned By 53% Of White Women’s President, AGAIN He Attacks Black Candidate

Donald Trump and all his racist MAGA supporters can choke on a d**k and kick it with Herman Cain in hell.

In the same way that Trump falsely attacked Barack Obama as an illegal alien who was not eligible for the Presidency, he is now attacking Kamala Harris. According to Yahoo!, Trump’s Karen-esque campaign adviser Jenna Ellis helped push some trash-a$$ Newsweek “opinion” piece written by a crusty old soup cookie named John C. Eastman (feel free to hit his Twitter to tell him about himself).

Is Kamala Harris eligible for the office of Vice President? Here's my article, published by Newsweek, exploring the issues. Short answer: It depends! https://t.co/A2K08EBUYu — John Eastman (@DrJohnEastman) August 12, 2020

We’re not even gonna go into the bigoted bull$#!t in the article but the bottom line is that John, a staunch conservative and Trump bootlicker, is taking birtherism to the next level and questioning the citizenship of a Black woman who was 1000% born in California. Somehow, Newsweek thought this garbage worthy of print. They even had the temerity to defend the article against the deluge of backlash, but we digress.

Later in the day in at a press briefing, Trump not only cited the article but used it as a cudgel to question whether or not Kamala Harris is legally allowed to be Vice President

“I heard it today that [Harris] doesn’t meet the requirements” for citizenship, Trump told reporters at the White House. “And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that [Newsweek] piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out.”

In legal circles, they like to argue about the 14th amendment which grants citizenship to the children born in the United States by non-U.S. citizens who are living in the country at the time of birth. In this case, Eastman and Trump are positing that since Harris’ parents weren’t naturalized citizens at the time, that she may not legally be a citizen.

This is complete malarkey. Word to Joe Biden. For DECADES America has recognized children born on this land as full-fledged citizens. Full stop. No caveat. No asterisk.

F**k Donald Trump. Go vote in November.