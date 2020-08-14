For The People: LeBron James Teams Up With The Los Angeles Dodgers To Make Dodger Stadium An Election Polling Place

Since LeBron James made his way to the legendary franchise that is the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s made sure to do his part for the surrounding communities. His latest move comes in the form of helping Angelenos vote in November by any means necessary.

According to reports from ESPN, More Than a Vote, a group led by LeBron, is working with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Dodger Stadium an official polling place ahead of the November elections. Anyone who is registered to vote in Los Angeles County will have the ability to park at the stadium for free and vote during a five-day window prior to election day on November 3.

LeBron tweeted about the move, writing, “Thank you @Dodgersand@DAVIDprice24for bringing MLB into this important initiative. Who got next? @Morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter”

Back in June, The New York Times reported that James had formed More Than a Vote alongside other basketball stars including Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. A major part of the group’s focus is “inspiring African-Americans to register and to cast a ballot in November.”

Across the country, The Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks have all pledged to convert their arenas into election locations. The Detroit Pistons permitted officials to utilize their practice facility.

Getting time off of work and being able to make it to whatever polling place one is assigned to has proved to be way more of a challenge than it should be in previous elections. Hopefully, this move in Los Angeles (and the other cities stated above) makes the voting process more accessible.