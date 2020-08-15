Robyn Dixon Dishes On ‘More Meaningful’ Upcoming Wedding To Juan Dixon ‘My Kids Will Be There!’

Robyn Dixon can’t wait to remarry her longtime love, Juan Dixon.

During a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap, Robyn dished to Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanda about her forthcoming wedding plans. As previously reported the beans were spilled during filming for season 5 that Juan re-proposed to Robyn during a holiday wrap party.

Page Six shared deets on the rock, an emerald-cut pink morganite ring that was designed by Nicole Kopleman featuring a large center stone surrounded by several smaller diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Robyn then went on to confirm the big news herself.

“Sweeter the second time around,” wrote Robyn. “I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love – something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.”

Now, she’s telling BOSSIP that this time around their nuptials will “be more meaningful” considering that their two sons, Carter and Cory, will be there.

“I am, I’m really excited. We were so young when we got married the first time,” she said noting that they were 26 when they initially tied the knot. “I think the second time around will be so more meaningful and it’ll be cool, my kids will be there.”

Robyn and Juan have been living together despite divorcing in 2012. They two got matching heart tattoos on their ring fingers and previously discussed having another child.

Congrats to the Dixons!

Watch Robyn Dixon on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.