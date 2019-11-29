“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Reunion Exclusives: Martell Addresses Why He Called His Sidechick A Peasant [VIDEO]

The Cast Of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Discuss Their Issues This Season

The season finale of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” left us with plenty of questions… but we all know the only thing better than a finale is a REUNION! Part 1 aired last week but we’ve got an exclusive clip from Part 2 below. Check it out:

Egypt questions Martell about why he referred to his mistress as a “Peasant”. Watch his response below:

How far out of pocket is he for that one? Or do you agree? Also if you were Melody, would you be able to trust him again?

Hit the flip for another reunion clip.