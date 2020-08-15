Stone Mountain park closed over white supremacist and counter-protesters
KKKonfederate KKKonfrontation: Stone Mountain Shut Down As White Supremacists And Counter-Protesters Prepare To Bump Heads
Stone Mountain, Georgia is the site of what will likely be an extremely tense day in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.
Nazis, white supremacists, confederate lovers, MAGAs, and the like are gathered near the long-rumored Ku Klux Klan rallying point to face off with counter-protesters who are there to stand their ground against malevolent whiteness.
From what we can see so far things have remained peaceful even in such a volatile situation.
In an attempt to avoid a potential Charlottesville-type situation, the city of Stone Mountain has announced that the park will remain closed.
Without access to the park, people on both sides have begun to fill the small-town streets of Stone Mountain…
Again, there has been no violence but there is palpable amounts of anger and frustration.
According to an AJC report, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia State Patrol, and city of Stone Mountain are all posted in front of the park’s entrance to keep either side from entering the property. The Nazi and confederate militia organized this rally as a direct response to the July 4 march of a Black militia group that went viral when hundreds if not thousands of armed men and women took to the streets to let it be known that they would not be intimidated.
The situation is ongoing. Please watch this space.
