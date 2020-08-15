KKKonfederate KKKonfrontation: Stone Mountain Shut Down As White Supremacists And Counter-Protesters Prepare To Bump Heads

Stone Mountain, Georgia is the site of what will likely be an extremely tense day in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

Nazis, white supremacists, confederate lovers, MAGAs, and the like are gathered near the long-rumored Ku Klux Klan rallying point to face off with counter-protesters who are there to stand their ground against malevolent whiteness.

From what we can see so far things have remained peaceful even in such a volatile situation.

Protestors vs. Counter-protestors Both sides have people heavily armed. There are significantly more counter-protestors, organized by @flowerunited. This is in downtown Stone Mountain, on the edge of the largest Confederate monument.#StoneMountain @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/wD6NAObN2k — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) August 15, 2020

Pt 2: A closer look… You can see the majority of counter-protestors have stayed a block down on Main Street.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nSBbWU08F4 — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) August 15, 2020

In an attempt to avoid a potential Charlottesville-type situation, the city of Stone Mountain has announced that the park will remain closed.

About Protest Activities Expected Near The Village And In Stone Mountain Park #GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/xUR9ZRdK2Y — City of Stone Mountain – Government (@CityofStoneMtn) August 14, 2020

Without access to the park, people on both sides have begun to fill the small-town streets of Stone Mountain…

Escalated pretty quickly now and Stone Mountain village is getting fully occupied. A result of them shutting down the mountain/park. pic.twitter.com/PDLYpnJVs5 — Gilly Brewing Co. (@gillybrewbar) August 15, 2020

Again, there has been no violence but there is palpable amounts of anger and frustration.

“We want one America!”

Black Lives Matter vs White Supremacy in Stone Mountain, GA pic.twitter.com/ZcddlMiK5e — ᑕOᒪE ᗯᖇᒪᗪ 🌎☄️💕®️ (@MIA_Life18) August 15, 2020

According to an AJC report, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia State Patrol, and city of Stone Mountain are all posted in front of the park’s entrance to keep either side from entering the property. The Nazi and confederate militia organized this rally as a direct response to the July 4 march of a Black militia group that went viral when hundreds if not thousands of armed men and women took to the streets to let it be known that they would not be intimidated.

The situation is ongoing. Please watch this space.