If You Say So! Doja Cat Responded Like THIS To Nas’ “Ultra Black” Diss

After blowing up the internet with reactions, Nas has gotten his response from rapper Doja Cat after name dropping and dissing her on a record. The Queens emcee took shots at Doja’s Blackness on for his Hitboy produced song “Ultra Black,” rhyming that he was was so Black, he was the “opposite of Doja Cat.”

Doja’s fans jumped up in her defense, dragging Nas for being “anti-Black”. They brought up abuse allegations made my ex-wife Kelis in the responses and other negative criticisms Nas received in his career. In retort, Nas fans spoke negatively about Doja, it was an internet war!

In the wee hours of the night last night, however, Ms. Doja Cat spoke up for herself. While playing Nas’ verse in the background of a livestream, Doja had this to say:

“I am so offended and upset by this song. Have you guys heard ‘fruit salad’ by the wiggles???”

Seems like she’s unbothered by the shade! Maybe Doja Cat’s fans will back off of Nasir now. Should she have been bothered by the diss?