AHT AHT! Nas Took A Jab At Doja Cat On New Track “Ultra Black” And Now Her Stans Are Dragging Him For THIS

Nas fans and Doja Cat fans are at war on Twitter right now over his new Hit Boy produced track “Ultra Black”. On the record, Nas took a jab at Doja, rapping:

“we goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.”

The hefty verse has sparked the internet on fire! Doja’s fans are NOT happy with Nasir’s reference to the “Say So” rapper, and are bringing up past allegations that he abused his ex-wife Kelis to discredit him. YIKES.

In 2018, Kelis opened up their ongoing custody struggle and in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. The singer revealed shocking details behind Nasir’s alleged character, telling viewers that their relationship rifted between extreme highs and “dark” twisted lows. In the interview, she recounts one scary memory in particular where Nas apparently blacked out from intoxication and had allegedly put his hands on her.

nas really speaking on doja cat being "anti black" like he wasn't beating on Kelis (a whole black woman) for years…

Things haven’t been great for Doja either. If you recall, Dojo Cat was “cancelled” by folks because of her comments about disliking the texture of her hair and rumors spread that she had been fraternizing in chat rooms frequented by racists. Then, the biggest blow to her image was likely when fans discovered a song she made years back with a racial slur in the hook called “Dindu Nuffin” — a slur for “lazy” Black people created by White Supremacists. Doja responded, sayin she was just reclaiming the term, and apologized to folks who were offended.

Doja even addressed the chat room controversy, saying:

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Unfortunately for Doja, Nas fans believe she’s actually self-hating and are using his lyrics to further drag her over rumors.

Women really tryna defend Doja Cat like she wasn't shaking ass for Klansmens Don't be mad at Nas, be mad at her

