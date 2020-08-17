“He’s What Drake Thinks He Looks Like”: How P-Valley’s Diamond Is Melting Panny Drawls Every Sunday

P-Valley is one of the best new shows on TV and we are glued in every Sunday. One reason we love the show so much is because it’s Black, southern and real as hell. Another reason? We can’t get over just how damn fine every single member of the cast is. This looks like a show that popped up out of our dreams and there’s something to melt every brand of panty on the market.

One of the stars who is standing tall as a baddie is Tyler Lepley, who plays Diamond on the show. He’s the strip club bouncer who has a will-they-won’t-they relationship and he’s also shattering the internet with every scene.

Lepley has had small roles here and there. The actor appeared in Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Not’s which first aired back in 2014. He played the role of sexy family man Benny Young. But this new role is his breakout act for sure.

The actor really love’s sporting on the gram shirtless and showing off his brawny physique. Want to see more? Of course you do. Hit the flip…