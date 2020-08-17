Girl. No. Kylie Jenner Is Getting DRAGGED For An Alleged “Brown Skinned Girl” Caption

Kylie Jenner is very notoriously a white woman. She has always been white and will continue to be white for the rest of eternity. Kylie may not be aware of that fact. She’s done all she can to put herself in the Blackest spaces possible even when her a$$ isn’t even remotely wanted. Just last week she popped up in the “WAP” video and there was even a petition to get her out of there. Cardi B responded however and noted that “not everything is about race” while adding that the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris, in particular, has been very kind to her.

So yes, Cardi wanted her there much to everyone’s dismay.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.” She continued, in two more tweets – which have also since been deleted, to say; “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances. Like she dances her f**kin a*s off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a**.” Cardi also responded to the underlying bias implied in the original tweet, writing: “Not everything is about race.There’s issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race.”

No harm, no foul according to Belcalis.

Still, a number of folks on the Internet thought Kylie decided to hop back on Al Gore’s Internet to remind us why people want her out of the paint in the first place.

ENTER THE PIC BELOW.

Seems pretty innocuous, right? Nothing wrong with this? Right?

Well, that’s because the Internet thought she changed the caption. A screenshot surfaced of Kylie seemingly calling herself a “brown-skinned girl,” an ode to Beyonce’s song by the same name. Chaos then ensued from folks convinced that she was following in big sis Kim’s footsteps and trolling everyone.

kylie shamelessly called herself a brown skin girl like ma just bc your daughter is half black doesn’t mean you are too pic.twitter.com/s7L2tnLMvi — سمونا ☆ (@ughsomona) August 17, 2020

not kylie jenner the white woman calling herself a brown skin girl….. pic.twitter.com/R0EWgEIphx — 🦠 (@ihatexols) August 17, 2020

So naturally, people thought Kylie needed a reminder that her a$$ is white and dragged her for that big trash caption.

