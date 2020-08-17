Some Senior Citizen Swirl: Madonna Celebrates Her 62nd Elder Earthstrong In Jamaica With Dancer Boo Ahlamalik Williams

2020 can’t stop her from having a happy birthday! Madonna is having an amazing time in Jamaica right now where she is celebrating her 62nd earthstrong. The singer shared at least four posts from the trip, where she frolicked with her kids Lourdes, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella, several of her dancers, producer Diplo and her boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams. Say what you will about their May/December romance, he clearly makes her VERY happy. Madonna just turned 62. Ahlamalik turned 26 in April. No biggie right?

They actually make quite a striking couple.

Madonna kicked off her bday posts with a little Dua Lipa singalong session from her lodges.

She also shared some selfies where she showed off her “resting birthday b*tch face.”

.

This has to be our favorite share though — look at Madge wining that thang on her boo. We also love that the kids joined in the dancing. Granted this is not your average family affair — but she’s Madonna, the odds of her leading an average life dropped to zero DECADES ago. Before Ahlamalik was even born in fact. The pair have been going strong for quite some time now, do you think this love will last? What would your dream birthday be for bringing in your 62nd?