6ix9ine Or Nah? Lil Durk Explains His Line About ‘Rats’ On Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” [Video]

As happens with most Drake songs, the second he released his latest, “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” along with the accompanying music video, the world stopped to see what the boy had in store for us. Along with a hilarious visual featuring some incredible flexes and some impressive cameos, fans were also surprised by a feature from Lil Durk.

In his verse, Durk immediately caught the attention of many when he rapped the following:

“I’m in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats.”

Of course, most fans automatically assumed this line what about Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was very recently released from prison after snitching on his affiliates from the Nine Trey Bloods.

“Can you not play that lil boy in the club cuz we do not listen to rats” lmao Durk ain’t have to do 6ix9ine like that pic.twitter.com/kKumXVLHH9 — 🎃🖤 (@Nige_Da_FooFool) August 14, 2020

After a few days of endless discussion about the song and that one line, specifically, Lil Durk called into Power 106 in Los Angeles to talk about “Laugh Now, Cry Later” and who he was referring to as a “rat.”

While he wouldn’t say who he was talking about, specifically, he explained, “Whoever make music and rat, I’m talking to you. It can be one person, two people, three people, I’m talking to your azz.”

Durk could be referring to rats in general, here, but as Complex points out, the rapper did explicitly call 6ix9ine a rat in an interview with Genius‘ Rob Markman last year–so it’s safe to say Tekashi’s at least somewhere on the list.

Check out his interview with Power 106 down below to see what Lil Durk had to say in full: