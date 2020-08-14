Nike Boys: Drake & Lil Durk Release “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video W/ Kevin Durant, OBJ, & More

2020 has been an interesting year for the music industry with the main source of revenue being touring and every tour planned for 2020 being canceled. Many artists have tried their best to power through the challenges giving us more Instagram lives that we can handle.

Drake is perhaps the biggest rapper if not the biggest artist in the game at the moment and he has kept to himself during these times. He has popped up on the timeline to bless us with the first official images of his son Adonis and also dropped a collection of demos “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” to hold us over. It feels like forever ago people were up and down our timelines trying their best to hit the “Toosie Slide.” Two weeks ago DJ Khaled blessed up with two new Drake tunes “Popstar” and “Greece” but now Drake is gearing up to bless us with his next official studio album.

His new album will be entitled “Certified Lover Boy” which is a fitting title for an artist whose music always reflects his relationship struggles. Along with dropping off the new album title, Drake served us his first single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. The visual for the single is nothing short of an unofficial Nike commercial. The video is filmed on Nike’s Beaverton Oregon campus and features cameos from Nike athletes Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr., & Comedian Druski.

You can check out the new song and visual below