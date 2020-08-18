Will You Be Watching?! Will Smith & Kevin Hart Are Starring In A Remake Of 1987 Classic ‘Planes, Trains, & Automobiles’

Fans finally get to see two of the biggest names in the business–Will Smith and Kevin Hart–-star in a movie together. The pair is teaming up for a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, the classic Thanksgiving comedy from 1987 starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

According to reports from Deadline, the reimagining comes from Paramount Pictures and will star Smith and Hart as the leads. Aeysha Carr—who previously worked on comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Woke, and Everybody Hates Chris—is set to write the film’s the script.

Kevin posted about the project on his Instagram page on Monday, clearly excited about the opportunity to both remake a classic and to work with his friend, Will Smith.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with,” Hart wrote in his caption. “We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia….. let’s goooooo @willsmith.”

In case you haven’t seen the original, the film follows an executive named Neal Page (played by Steve Martin) who ends up on a days-long journey across the country with salesman Del Griffith (played by the late John Candy) ahead of a Thanksgiving.

No release date has been announced for the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles remake, though the film’s plot would obviously lend itself to a Thanksgiving release. Among the confirmed producers are Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

Are you here for this modern remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles?