‘Not The Birkin!’ Cardi B Blesses Megan Thee Stallion With A Customized Birkin Bag For “WAP” Reaching Number 1

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion clearly became fast friends the second they started working on “WAP” together–and it sure doesn’t hurt that the song ended up reaching number 1.

The controversial track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which prompted celebration from Cardi on her IG page, where she wrote a caption about the achievement and thanked her collaborator, Meg.

“Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT !!” She wrote. “I’m sooo f***in happy .Im so proud of us !Yooo God is sooooo big .I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion !!!GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY !!!!”

Not only did the track top the chart, but it also pulled the most weekly streams in Billboard history, which is undoubtedly something to celebrate. In honor of such a momentous occasion, Cardi gifted her “WAP” partner with a gift that shows just how appreciative she is.

Megan shared a video on Instagram of her unwrapping the gift on, and when she opened up the signature orange Hermes box, she revealed a customized Birkin bag from. The front features a hand-painted illustration of Meg with a white tiger, and the back contains a thank you note from Cardi that reads, “Thank you Meg, I really appreciate you!”

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something…not the birkinnnnnnnn,” Meg wrote in the caption. “Thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib.”

Birkins are already hard to come by, but now, it goes without saying that Thee Stallion is the only one with a bag like this!