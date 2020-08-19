SMH: New Footage Shows Raptors President Masai Ujiri Was Shoved Violently For No Reason By Sheriff At 2019 NBA Finals

*Pretends To Be Shocked*

Bodycam footage shows Masai Ujiri WAS NOT the aggressor in 2019 Finals dispute with Alameda County Sheriff.

During the last game of the 2019 Finals, Raptors President Masai Ujiri had his biggest career moment spoiled in the most humiliating fashion possible. While the clock was running out, Ujiri made his way into a position to celebrate with his team when he was involved in a scuffle with an Alameda County Sheriff.

Initially, the Sheriff’s office tried to paint him as an angry black man who put his hands on an officer unwarranted, with the officer even filing a lawsuit and claiming he was injured. Of course, the injury part didn’t surface until he found out the person involved was a Raptors executive–go figure. The Alameda Sheriff’s’ office even played up the moment with press releases promising charges for “striking a deputy.”

Statement from Raptors on Masai Ujiri incident with police video. pic.twitter.com/OnmLsKLfjF — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 19, 2020

Over a year later, and now, the Alameda Sheriffs’ office is looking foolish as Ujiri’s legal team released the bodycam footage from the officer involved. In the footage, you see Ujiri visibly relaxed in amazement his organization is about to win it all–then, as he walks by deputy Alan Strickland, he is violently pushed for absolutely no reason.

As Ujiri reaches for his credentials, you hear Strickland tell him to “back the f**k up” before using both hands to push him again. Ujiri asks why he is being assaulted before being saved by another member from one of the organizations.

Watch the video below and you can clearly see who the aggressor was in the altercation.