A Black Farmer…From MAINE? The Best (And Funniest) Tweets From Night 2 Of The Democratic Convention

HAAAA!!! For the next time someone says there’s no black folks in Maine!!! pic.twitter.com/ZGTSI39Uzq — 2020 Is Our Time 💛 🐝 💛 (@MeliMelsWay) August 19, 2020

Night 2 of the virtual Democratic Convention in Milwaukee was an enjoyable spectacle bursting with star power, political glamour and the most memorable state roll call vote, maybe ever.

If you’re not hip, the state roll call formally nominates the presidential nominee (who, in this case, is Joe Biden) with a diverse collection of representatives who embody the beauty and legacy of their state.

But, this year, Dems were forced to tweak the customary ceremony by featuring reps from each state, in each state, in a compelling trip through America that captivated the internet.

It’s in this unprecedented moment that we met organic farmer Craig Hinkman from MAINE (yes, a Black man from MAINE) who delivered the state’s delegates and a brief statement.

“Small businesses like ours are the backbone of rural economies across America,” Hickman said. “Joe Biden has a plan to help more Americans, especially people of color, start their own businesses.”

We were caught up with iconic Democratic activist Cozzie Watkins repping North Carolina, the coolest kid ever from Louisiana, Khizr Khan, a Gold Star dad (attacked by the ‘President’ during the 2016 race) representing Virginia, the parents of Matthew Shepard representing Wyoming and the beautiful people from American territories like the Northern Mariana Islands among many others.

Watch the full roll call at the #DemConvention that officially named Joe Biden the Democratic presidential nominee. Read more. https://t.co/agvIfLhAgd pic.twitter.com/ScYEnY6Xrw — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 19, 2020

Oh yes, it was quite the event that showed the beauty of a country ravaged by a virus while setting the tone for featured addresses from Bill Clinton, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry and AOC.

Did you enjoy last night’s Democratic Convention events? Will be visiting our cousin Craig at his B&B in Maine? Tell us in the comments and peep the best (and funniest) tweets from last night on the flip.