RHOBH: Here’s Your Reminder That Garcelle Beauvais Been Bae For DECADES

If you’ve been in the reality show updates this year, and, really, who hasn’t, then you know that Garcelle Beauvais is out here sizzling on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Ever since she showed up last season, she was putting white women’s feelings in the microwave and creating a ton of jealousy. She recently spoke about the experience for The Decider:

Um, it’s been fun. A lot of it was fun, some of it wasn’t, and I think that’s par for the course,” she stated with a note of uncertainty. “I was talking to Denise [Richards] today, she called me and she’s like, ‘I can’t wait until this season is over.’ I said, ‘Girl, I know you can’t.’ The poor thing. And I said to her, ‘How are you and Aaron [Phypers]?’ I really wanted to know this today, and she said, thank God it’s made them stronger. And I said thank god because it could’ve gone the opposite way.” “It’s interesting, when we shot the reunion, Rinna said something along the lines of, ‘Your first season is always fun and then the second season…’” Garcelle remarked, letting her facial expression fill in the blanks. “And I go, ‘Is that a warning?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, oh s–t.” She continued, “Sometimes it was hard just because I feel like we’re grown women in this day and age. Bringing down another woman is not really okay. There are ways to disagree, there’s a way to speak your mind, but to try to take another woman down, I’m not down for that.”

Garcelle Beauvais has been on every major Black sitcom imaginable from The Jamie Foxx Show, The Wayans Brothers to Family Matters. She’s killing it in the game currently with her new podcast called, Going To Bed With Garcelle where she chats with her celebrity girlfriends about life, dating and relationships. Just recently, LisaRaye stopped by the show to talk about how she wanted Will Smith to smash her cakes to smithereens.

All of these women keep coming for Garcelle but they forget to mention that she has been one of the baddest women in the game for three decades now. You need a reminder? Hit the flip.