“You Let Her Call You A N****?!” Here’s The OTHER Reason Those Trey Songz Allegations Are Getting Him DESTROYED

In case you missed it, Trey Songz has found himself in some hot water over even more accusations of sexual misconduct. This time it’s with an Instagram model who says he took her phone and purse while refusing to let her leave a hotel room.

Celina Powell and her friend Aliza went on No Jumper and had some shocking allegations:

“I used to think that everyone lied on rappers, because you see that Kodak Black raped people, 21 Savage raped people—allegedly. Allegedly all these girls are saying they got raped by like Usher—until it happened to me.” “Who raped you?” asked Adam 22. “Trey Songz,” replied Celina.

Songz tried to reply with a Twitter thread of “receipts” but it didn’t go like he thought it would.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Songz showed text messages between he and Celina but they didn’t really exonerate him. They showed that she was trying to get in touch with him to meet up in LA on multiple occasions. It also showed that she called him the N-word and he didn’t seem to budge.

So Trey Songz out here letting white girls eat his ass and call him nigga? pic.twitter.com/vd5jwZFl0K — Steve Jr. (@DwayneJay) August 19, 2020

This all comes in the middle of Songz’s going so hard for Black Lives Matter and all of the activism taking over the country. While people are outraged at the assault accusations, they’re also wondering why he’d be okay with that word being used by a white woman.

Hit the flip to see all the outrage and even more dragging…