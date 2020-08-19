Trey Songz Is Accused Of Sexual Misconduct; Twitter Pulls Up Receipts And He Responds!

Celina Powell and her friend Aliza were guests on Adam22’s popular “No Jumper” podcast where they discussed a LOT of their sexual exploits. Things got crazy, though, when they mentioned an incident with Trey Songz:

She said Trey Songz did what … lmao pic.twitter.com/wgAiUk3xB5 — BREEZE (@BREEZE90s) August 18, 2020

“I got peed on too. I didn’t know what happened he just did it. He just did it.”

She claimed Songz followed her into the bathroom after the pair were intimate and proceeded to pee on her.

“He literally just peed on me and I’m like ‘what the f***’, you got it on my eyelashes and he was like ‘you’re fine.”

…Every b***h that I known f***ed him says the same s**t. I think he’s psycho. He took my phone and my purse for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like ‘if you try to leave I’m gonna drop this s***. He did the same thing to [Celina Powell]….and I kept asking ‘when can I leave? What time is it?’ And he wouldn’t answer and he’d just ignore me. He said ‘you can leave when I go to my flight’ and I’m like ‘Okay, when’s that?’

Now, Trey responded to Aliza by posting texts from her that prove…what we’re not quite sure:

Y’all stay ready to believe a bird. pic.twitter.com/UgQIk8Ne1f — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened pic.twitter.com/BQ4qSftkzk — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

The internet was quick to bring up the fact that Keke Palmer made similar accusations a few years ago, when she ended up in a music video of his:

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer tweeted. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

“Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.

“This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

here’s the whole convo abt tht pic.twitter.com/IX25HB5gP0 — sailorstevie (@sailorMEGATRON) August 19, 2020

This was Trey’s response to Keke via Instagram: “So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter.”

Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read pic.twitter.com/J55qTJ4g0K — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

