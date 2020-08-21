Make It Plain: Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Says Rent-A-Cop Tried Him “Beacuse I am Black”

Yesterday we reported about the footage that Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri released of a physical confrontation he had with an…overzealous security officer at Oracle Arena following championship-winning game 6 of the 2018-2019 NBA season.

“The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship,” Ujiri said in a statement.

Today, in a TMZ story, Ujiri released a statement that made it very clear that race was at the heart of the beef and his Blackness made him the target of violence.

“I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement. And, there’s only one indisputable reason why that is the case – because I am Black.”

The deputy has since filed a lawsuit claiming that Ujiri was the aggressor in the situation was is clearly proven a lie by the bodycam footage that was taken It isn’t lost on Ujiri that he has a certain amount to privilege to even have a platform to defend himself from police tyranny.

“The only reason why I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success. Because I’m the President of a NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice. So many of my brothers and sisters haven’t had, don’t have, and won’t have the same access to resources that assured my justice. And that’s why Black Lives Matter.”

Preach. Black lives matter. F**k 12.