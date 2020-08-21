Congratulations! A-Boogie With Da Hoodie Shares Photos Of Newborn Baby Boy, Artist Jr.

Congratulations are in order for A-Boogie With Da Hoodie and his longtime girlfriend Ella Bands, the couple has recently expanded their family with a beautiful baby boy. Artist Jr., the new baby, was born several weeks ago with fans patiently waiting to see him.

The couple already has a daughter, 3-year-old Melody Valentine. Artist Jr. arrived home on 6/27/20 at 8 pounds 7 ounces.

24-year-old father A-Boogie proudly shared the first photos with of his baby boy on Instagram this week, promising to be there “forever” for both his kiddies. Aren’t they so adorable? Swipe to see baby kisses.

Ella, A-Boogie’s boo and he have been going strong for at least 5 years. the couple went viral a few years ago after a photo sparked a twitter debate about phones laying face down at dinner.

In general, the couple has been keeping any of their drama off the internet but did experience a brief breakup in 2019. So far, they’re still going strong and maintaining a calm and loving household. Good for them!

Congratulations to A-Boogie and Ella!

Hit the flip to see some of Ella’s grogeous maternity photos before baby artist arrived.