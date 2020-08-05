“Love After Lockup’s” Shavel Says Stop Judging Her Life With Her Ex-Con Lover Quaylon: “People Deserve To Have A Second Chance!” (Exclusive)

“Love After Lockup’s” Shavel raised eyebrows this season when she prepared to welcome her incarcerated lover, Quaylon, home to live with her and her young daughter.

Family and friends of the couple begged them not to continue the relationship on the outside, and Quaylon’s own mother questioned whether her son was ready for full-on coupledom after spending 12 years in prison.

But the Kansas City, Mo. native insisted that her relationship is genuine and she wants people to stop second-guessing her decision to pursue the relationship.

“It didn’t really matter to me being on the show or not on the show, I would have been in a relationship with this man,” Shavel told BOSSIP. “The show lets people know you can date someone and not judge them. In life, they judge people but we’re walking by faith and taking it day by day.”

Shavel – who in this week’s episode will pick up Quaylon from prison to begin their life together – said although she’s lost friends and some relatives have stopped speaking to her, life with Quaylon was all worth it.

“While he was in jail, there were ups and downs, but the ups have been better than the downs,” the mom said.

Shavel also had advice for people who want to get involved with someone who is in prison. She said to keep details about the relationship private and don’t be surprised if your friends and family distance themselves from you because of it.

“My advice is to take it day by day – trust the process,” Shavel said. “Try to have God in your relationship. If you have that intuition in your heart or your mind that something is off, listen to it. And live your life. Everybody has a past. And people wanna judge everybody. Your past is your past, people deserve to have a second chance.”

“Love After Lockup” airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.