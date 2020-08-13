“Love After Lockout” Exclusive: Quaylon’s Mom Qualandria Doesn’t Want Him Going Down The Same Path[VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a new episode of our favorite WeTV guilty pleasure reality show, “Love After Lockup”, but you know we’ve already got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. On Friday’s episode of “Love After Lockup,” Quaylon is finally free — but he has a huge decision to make. Before he was released, he told his mom he’d move to Houston with her, but he also told his girlfriend Shavel he’d stay in Kansas City with her. Quaylon’s mom Qualandria begs him to leave Kansas City after his release, but he’s his own man, determined not to let her fears rule him. What will he decide?

The pot has been boiling over even before Quaylon returned home from prison. Shavel and Quaylon’s mom were already at odds with one another over whether Quaylon should stay close to home or head back to Kansas City to start a brand new life with his girlfriend Shavel. If Quaylon does stay in Kansas City, do you think he runs the risk of running back into old habits again with his crime filled past?

Check out the exclusive clip below:

If you were him, what would you decide? His mom definitely made some valid points.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Quaylon is caught in the middle between his mom and Shavel.Tyrice dresses to the nines for Chanda’s release. Jessica struggles to find her place in Maurice’s life in Compton. Scott demands answers. Destinie reveals she has secrets of her own.

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?