Mamba Forever: Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 42nd Birthday Today With His Top 100 Plays [Video]

One of the most shocking celebrity deaths of 2020, by far, is the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was a figure that touched so many lives in so many different ways. He taught all of us that putting in the work is required and hard work will always produce results. He taught several generations of children growing up what discipline really looks like. Everything from the way Kobe talked, carried himself, and held others accountable for their actions showed us how serious and dedicated we had to be to become great. Even if you never played a sport in your life, the ‘Mamba Mentality‘ rubbed off on you. Even if the Lakers weren’t your team and if you hated Kobe Bryant because he beat them, you still respected Kobe and felt the pain from his passing.

Of course, the fact that he also lost his daughter Gigi in the helicopter crash, too, makes this loss even harder to process. Gigi was well on her way to carrying on Kobe’s legacy and changing the WNBA with his guidance and support along the way.

Today would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday and instead of just being sad, we can watch Kobe’s top 100 plays and reflect on the great memories he left us with.