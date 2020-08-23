The Battle Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Announced As Next Verzuz, 90s Nostalgia Ensues

No more sitting up in our gloom, it’s finally happening!

After months of chatter, Verzuz has confirmed that the next battle will be Brandy VS. Monica.

Get ready for the queens!” the official Verzuz Instagram captioned a split-screen pic of singers’ faces. The caption also confirmed that the battle will take place on Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple Music live from Tyler Perry Studios.

Both Brandy and Monica have posted about the big news on their respective pages.

“#History,” wrote Brandy. “Thank you @monicadenise and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!” “This will be historical,” wrote Monica. “It’s an honor @brandy.”

The news comes after Monica said she’d open to having a celebration” like Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s Verzuz instead of an actual “battle.” She also emphasized that she wants fans to remember that they can like and support them both, so she wouldn’t’ be interested if the Verzuz was a shade fest.

“I can handle a celebration,” said Monica to Frank Ski noting that people have been pitting Brandy against her for “twentysomething years. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?” The only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for 20-something years,” Monica continued. “That would be the only thing that makes sense to me because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.”

As expected, everyone’s ecstatic over the Brandy/Monica Verzuz news.

Yall. We’re really getting a Brandy vs Monica #Verzuz battle we deserve. Black Women, we won!!! pic.twitter.com/VLJwj4c3sm — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 23, 2020

The way social media is about to be a night of chaos for Brandy and Monica #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/AuEDuCoQBE — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 22, 2020

When Brandy and Monica have to sing “Boy is Mine” on #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/QogcqmPpL0 — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) August 23, 2020

