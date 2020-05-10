Erykah Badu & Jill Scott's Beautiful Verzuz Battle Shatters IG Live
Big Ankh Energy: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott’s Soulfully Moisturized Verzuz Battle Sends 600,000 Soul Lovers Into A Shea Buttery TIZZY
- By alexbossip
Last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Queen Mother Badu and the incomparable Jilly from Philly was the vibe of all vibes that blessed over 600,000 Soul lovers, tastemakers, culture curators and super fans with a soulfully delicious display of sisterhood at a trying time when we needed it most.
Whew, it was a beautiful experience vibrating with good energy, amazing people and nostalgic Neo-Soul classics that brought those warm and fuzzy feelings back, filled our souls with love and made some of us drunk text our quarantined exes at 1:47 am because yes lawd.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Erykah & Jilly’s soulfully moisturized Verzuz battle on the flip.
