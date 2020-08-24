Update: 2 Suspects Arrested, 1 Sought In Hate Crime Attack Against Three Transwomen

Police are making progress in that hate crime case involving three transwomen of color.

As previously reported influencers Eden The Doll, Jaselene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless were attacked by a group of transphobic “men” in Hollywood who hit them, stole from their purses and threatened to kill them while they simply waited for a rideshare pickup.

Onlookers watched and egged the abusers on, and a police cruiser was seen driving by without stopping. Jaslene was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head, and Joslyn was threatened with a crowbar during the assault.

Now, there are two suspects in custody.

CBS L.A. reports that during a news conference, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station announced the arrest of 29-year-old Carlton Callway in relation to the robbery/hate crime.

#BREAKING: The LAPD has announced the arrest of 29-year-old Carlton Callway in relation to the Hollywood robbery/hate crime involving three transgender women, including YouTube star Eden The Doll. https://t.co/XxoS2Iqjna — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 20, 2020

They also announced that Willie Walker, a homeless man, was also arrested on extortion charges.

“The group of three transgender women were viciously attacked on Hollywood Boulevard,” said Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said Thursday. “What was particularly callous about these crimes was the actions of the onlookers.” Both victims are transgender women, and the suspect made derogatory remarks about their status during the crime,” police said.

That’s not all however, authorities are continuing to search for a third suspect, Davion Williams, who they say is wanted for assault, reports CBS L.A.

Two men arrested in Hollywood attack of three transgender women, suspect Davion Williams still at large https://t.co/wefxJfiT8E pic.twitter.com/ahGvUQ6VFZ — Curt and Frank (@curtandfrank) August 21, 2020

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call the LAPD’s Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.

As the investigation continues, Eden is urging members of the trans community to protect themselves.

For all my trans brothers and sisters out there, no matter who you are, no matter what you sound like, what you look like, how passable you are, how famous you are, it doesn’t matter,” she said in a statement to The Advocate. “At the end of the day, when you’re out there helpless, you cannot be out at night by yourself. You cannot be out at night without protection. We all have to watch out after each other.”

A march in Hollywood was recently held for Eden, Jaslene, and Joslyn.

