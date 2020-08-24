Luka Doncic Says He Has ‘No Problems’ With Montrezl Harrell Following Apology For Calling Him A ‘B***h Azz White Boy’

As if the NBA Playoffs weren’t already intense enough, putting the players in a bubble for months without friends, family, or free will is undoubtedly increasing the tension between ballers.

Before facing off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, Clippers player Montrezl Harrell apologized to the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for a heated exchange that was conveniently caught on camera during Game 3. During the face-off on Friday, Harrell called Doncic a “b***h azz white boy.”

It’s only right that since the cameras zoomed in on Harrell’s initial comments, they also show fans the apology that came before the start of the next game.

Montrezl Harrell apologized to Luka Doncic pregame for comments he made about Doncic in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/L9Ej5I3AmO — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

Obviously, this time around, we didn’t get to hear (or rather, lip read) the exchange between Luka and Montrezl, so reporters were quick to ask about what went down during this moment following the Mavericks’ win on Sunday.

Upon seeing that video gaining traction, Harrell added additional context to what went down by explaining that he decided to approach Doncic on his own in order to clear the air “from all the outside nonsense that was being said.” Harrell added that he has “nothing but respect” for the star, adding that Doncic implied it didn’t bother him and understood the comments as came in the heat of the moment.

If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT https://t.co/MOKlkT3CAH — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 23, 2020

When Doncic was asked about the apology after the game, he made it clear that everything is all good, reiterating the same sentiments from Harrell’s follow-up tweet about the situation.

Much respect cuh 2-2 let’s enjoy the rest #PlayoffBasketball https://t.co/MnkVpEN5Bf — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 23, 2020

While the mid-game name trash talk became a topic of conversation online, it’s probably the least of these guys’ worries considering what’s at stake right now. With the series now tied 2-2, things are guarunteed to only get more and more intense.